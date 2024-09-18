‘Pumpkin Hollow’ & ‘Drive-in Horror Cinema’ returns to Hatton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Pumpkin Hollow’, along with the ‘Drive in Horror Cinema” will return to Hatton Country World by popular demand for a second year. The spooky evening event aimed at adults and teenagers, will take place over 5 nights on 12, 19, 26, 28, & 29 October from 6pm – 10pm.

Visitors will again have to weave through the creepy cabins with live actors as they make their way to pick pumpkins in the dark to take home. New for this year is The Corn Crypt Maze where visitors will have to venture through the creepy remanence of an abandoned maize maze. Are they brave enough to enter, and more importantly will they make it out?

In addition, adults can watch a choice of 5 classic horror films at the Drive-in Cinema. Starting at 7:30pm each night, the films will include Hocus Pocus (12 Oct), Scream (19 Oct), Rocky Horror Picture Show (26 Oct), Beetlejuice (28 Oct), and Nightmare before Christmas (29 Oct).

There will also be funfair rides featuring a ghost train and dodgems, a live band playing haunting tunes, plus the Bewitching Bar selling alcoholic drinks and street food including fish and chips, and toasted marshmallows. This event is primarily aimed at adults, and it is not recommended to bring young children. Those of a nervous disposition are advised to take the alternative route to the Pumpkin field bypassing the creepy cabins.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner of Hatton Country World, said “We’re thrilled to be hosting ‘Pumpkin Hollow’ for a second year which is bigger and scarier than before! This alternative ‘Autumn Night Out’ proved a huge hit last year where visitors can pick and buy pumpkins by moonlight, watch a classic horror movie, listen to live music, and enjoy a drink and street food. Whatever you have planned this Halloween, ‘Pumpkin Hollow’ should be at the top of your list for this spooky season”!

There will be plenty of opportunities around Pumpkin Hollow to take selfies and capture unforgettable memories and frightful moments. Tickets are available online priced at £8 each. Once the pumpkins have been picked, the till team will use size rings to determine the price which will range from 50p to £10. Tickets for the Drive-in Cinema are £35 per car on top of the admissions tickets. Wellington boots are highly recommended, along with waterproofs and warm clothing.

Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead and are not allowed on the Creepy Cabin Walk or in the Corn Crypt Maze but must use the alternative path to the Pumpkin Field.

Hatton Adventure World is open every day throughout the year (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day) from 10am to 5.30pm. For more information, please visit the website at www.hattonworld.com/adventure-world or telephone 01926 843411