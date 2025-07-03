Purity Brewing Co. returns to beloved West Midlands Festivals

Warwickshire-based Purity Brewing Co. is once again raising a glass with Birmingham’s most beloved summer festivals: Moseley Folk & Arts Festival and Mostly Jazz, Funk & Soul Festival.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun begins with Mostly Jazz, Funk & Soul Festival, a three-day celebration of rhythm and groove from Friday 11th to Sunday 13th July 2025. Festivalgoers can enjoy an exceptional lineup, including Maribou State, Ezra Collective, War and a DJ set from Groove Armada, paired perfectly with Purity’s award-winning beers.

Later this summer, Purity will also be on tap at the much-loved Moseley Folk & Arts Festival, taking place from Friday 29th to Sunday 31st August 2025 in the heart of Moseley Park. Known for its laid-back, family-friendly vibe, the festival showcases top musical talent alongside arts and comedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s lineup features The Waterboys, Doves, Father John Misty, plus Lightning Seeds, Mercury Rev, BC Camplight, Peter Doherty, comedians Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Scott Bennett, and writer/poet Henry Normal.

Throughout both weekends, Purity will be serving a curated selection of fan favourites

Throughout both weekends, Purity will be serving a curated selection of fan favourites including Lawless Lager and Mad Goose Pale Ale, offering the perfect local pint to complement the world-class performances.

Alex Cosgrove, Purity Brewing Co., said: “It’s fantastic to be back at Mostly Jazz, Funk & Soul and Moseley Folk & Arts. Both festivals really bring the Birmingham community together, which aligns perfectly with our values as a local brewery.

“From the ingredients we source to the events we support, we’re passionate about keeping things local and celebrating the creativity and culture of our region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Fell, Festival Manager of both Mostly Jazz and Moseley Folk & Arts Festival, said: “We’re delighted to have Purity back on board as festival partners. They’ve been an important part of both the folk and jazz festival experience for years, and they represent exactly what the festival is all about, quality and community.

Purity Brewing Co. Returns to Beloved West Midlands Festivals

“Their beer is consistently top-notch and gives festivalgoers the chance to enjoy a proper local pint while watching world-class acts.”

2025 also marks a milestone for the brewery as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. Festival attendees and fans alike can expect more exciting updates throughout the year.

For more information on what’s pouring and to learn more about Purity’s anniversary celebrations, visit: puritybrewing.com