Put a boo in your bounce at RedKangaroo Coventry this October

RedKangaroo Coventry is bringing chills and thrills to this October half-term, as the new Spooky Pass gives a 50% discount on hair-raising Activeplay sessions for local families.

RedKangaroo Coventry is home to interconnected trampolines, dodgeball courts, Wipeout, reaction walls, tumble tracks, the UK’s tallest indoor drop slide and more. Parents can relax in the café area, which has a view of the park, perfect for keeping a watchful eye on children as they enjoy themselves.

Families can bounce into the holidays this half-term and treat themselves to RedKangaroo Coventry’s Spooky Pass, which gives the holder one hour of Activeplay every weekday of the holidays for only £30 per person, amounting to five frightful flipping sessions and a spooktacular saving of over 50%.

For a one-off treat, jumpers can fly into the fun with a 60 or 90-minute free jumping session or families can dive into spooky thrills together with a family ticket, which grants a group of four 60 minutes of Activeplay, for one wickedly low price.

On Friday 1st November, families are invited to say a ghoulish goodbye to the spooky season at RedKangaroo Coventry’s Kanga Night with a night of bouncing, dancing, games and delicious food under the glow of UV lights.

Tickets to the Kanga Night cost £19.95 per person and include two hours of jumping, glow sticks, a hotdog and unlimited juice.

For more information or to make a booking, go to www.redkangaroo.co.uk/coventry @redkangaroocoventry on Instagram or RedKangaroo Coventry on Facebook.