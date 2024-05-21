Ragley Estate and Farm: Open Farm on Sunday 9th June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ragley Estate Farm is a LEAF marque certified farm, and we are delighted to partner with LEAF's annual Open Farm Sunday programme to open the farm to visitors.

There will be displays of farm machinery, animals and crops with experts from Ragley and other local businesses on hand to answer questions. LEAF will also be providing some children's craft activities, free handouts and there will be refreshments available plus a picnic area.

This event is made possible by the volunteers from local businesses that we work with on a regular basis. Our list of exhibitors and supporters is still growing, but currently we would like to thank:

Sandfield Farms (Luddington) - vegetable growers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open Farm Sunday, Ragley Estate 9th June 2024

N-virocycle (Tewkesbury) - converting food waste into land nourishment

Spearhead Machinery (Evesham) - hedge and grass management equipment

Tallis Amos Group (Evesham) - John Deere tractors and other machinery

Class Western (Evesham) - harvesting and agricultural equipment

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arden Forest Honey - local honey with hives on the Ragley Estate

S E Davis (Redditch) - Plant hire (and vintage agricultural equipment display)

Ceres Rural - Independent advice and business solutions for the rural economy

LEAF Education (Stoneleigh) - education specialists and advisors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ragley Estate Woodlands - Wood chipping, biomass and wood products

Warwickshire Rural Hub - supporting rural businesses

We would also like to thank LEAF Open Farm Sunday for their support and guidance in helping us launch our first Open Farm event.

Due to limited parking and facilities at our farm, this will take place in the park surrounding Ragley Hall - with a guided tractor & trailer tour from the park to the farm. This gives visitors the chance to understand more about our sheep and crops, and some of the environmental programmes we are involved with.

Spaces are limited to 500 tickets. We are making a small charge of £2.50 for entry to cover some external costs, covering health and safety and additional staff. This is a not-for-profit event - we are very grateful to staff and exhibitors for giving up their time to support the farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those wishing to attend using a wheelchair, we will do our best to accommodate you on a farm tour. Please contact us to discuss before booking. (Please note that whilst there is some hardstanding area, the majority of displays will be on grass.)

More information about the LEAF Open Farm Sunday initiative can be found on their website - www.farmsunday.org

Gates open 9:45am. Last admission 1:30pm.