Railway Art Exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kevin exhibits at the Leamington Spa Railway Club

Kevin Parrish, renowned Railway Artist and one of the Volunteers with the Friends of Leamington Station, run by Ruth Bennion, has now become one of many Railway artists who adorn the walls of the Railway Club at Leamington Spa station with their artwork.

The Club was opened in 1947, as part of the National Association of Railway Clubs around the rail network and was used as a canteen for GWR railway workers in its heyday, before later becoming a Bar for railway workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin’s artwork entitled “Train on Time” was commissioned and accepted by Mr Tony Wilson (Secretary and Barman of the Railway Club) on the 11 August 2024.

Train on Time (at Warwick Milverton Railway Station)

It will be exhibited alongside famous railway artwork by artists Sir Terence Cuneo and Philip D Hawkins and others Kevin states that it was a pleasure to meet Tony and his customers in the bar who showed a lot of interest in his artwork which brought back memories of how railway life was for them in the 1950s.

Tony was formerly a steam locomotive driver, including driving the famous Sir Nigel Gresley locomotive no 60007, A4 Class steam locomotive between Banbury and Derby in the 1960s. Tony joined British Railways in 1956 as a cleaner, then moving on to a fireman and finally an engine driver and he retired in 2006.

The Leamington Spa Railway Club is open from 12 till 3pm at weekends and weekday evenings from 7pm. Contact 01926 331673 [email protected]