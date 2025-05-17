RCTA Floating Market at the Coventry Canal

Atherstone floating market

floating market on the towpath of the Coventry Canal above Atherstone locks, Atherstone, Warwickshire CV9 2AB

The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are holding a floating market on the towpath of the Coventry Canal above Atherstone locks, Atherstone, Warwickshire CV9 2AB 10am - 5pm, on 31st May to 1st June 2025.

There will be lots of boats selling totally unique wares and something for everyone to enjoy. Take a walk by the beautiful canal as part of your visit! We look forward to welcoming you.

See our website for more details https://www.rcta.org.uk