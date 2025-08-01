Review: Big production takes a fresh look at Shakespeare

The witches have a small role in Macbeth, and even worse press – so in this clever production, written and directed by Laura Berridge, they decide to rewrite history, or at least history according to Shakespeare.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

REVIEW: Masters of the Verse

Performed by Arts Insight at The Albany Theatre, Coventry, Thursday 31 July 2025 [until 03 August].

The three witches [Annabel Vaughan, Daisy Marr and Greta Bowman] tried to corrupt popular opinion about the Bard’s plays to lessen their influence in English literature. However Daisy turned traitor [cue references to the popular recent television series] and recruited characters such as Hamlet [Clara Weir] and Titania [Martha Bradley] to help to influence current actors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lizzie Timmins

Fast forward to the present day and theatre impresario Magnolia Budd [Isabelle Jackson] was putting on Shakespearean plays and trying to inspire her young actors. Isabelle gave Magnolia the pretentious and narcissistic air of an archetypal theatrical luvvie.

Fortunately Puck [Charlie Pritchard] took a role similar to Chorus in Henry V to speak to the fourth wall to explain the plot and give numerous interjections because there were times when it was a little complicated. Charlie had a large part and portrayed the character with humour and confidence and good timing. His dialogue was often in verse, and the whole production was peppered with lines from many of Shakespeare’s works. Anyone with a good knowledge of Shakespeare would have enjoyed catching those lines.

Laura made the sensible decision as director to mike up as many of the lead characters as possible which was a terrific, indeed indispensable, boon, and really added to the enjoyment of the production. There were times when the dialogue of non-miked actors was indistinct, inevitable in large venue with young voices.

The good news was that the modern actors delivered their play to Magnolia’s delight..The witches were thwarted and a new generation would carry the legacy and heritage of Shakespeare to the next generation – as indeed these young people at Arts Insight have had a wonderful exposure to his work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cast Members

Musical supervisor Mohsen Ansari cleverly incorporated an eclectic mix of songs which fitted ideally with the play, and with Sophia Diossy’s choreography. The songs included the whole case, the trio of witches, and clever song at the finale. There was a cute dance routine with many of the cast wearing bee costumes for the play “MacB”.

The large cast of around 30 for each performance were clearly enjoying themselves. This was a wonderful opportunity for them to experience the big stage of the Albany main theatre. The sizeable audience were clearly enchanted with their children’s and grandchildren’s performances. Laura’s Arts Insight theatre group has found an ideal location for future productions at the Albany Theatre.