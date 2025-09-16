Review: Heartwarming uplifting story given top class emotional appeal at The Attic Theatre

Abigail Drennan and Emily Tietz

Louisa May Alcott’s classic story Little Women was brought to The Attic Theatre’s stage with this wonderfully dynamic performance. Director Alexandra Whitworth was blessed with a cast who were ideal for each role.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cassandra Wilson was superb as Marmee, the supportive mother holding the family together, giving a moral compass to her four daughters. It is a tribute to her acting skills that she also played crotchety Aunt March threatening to disinherit Marmee’s eldest daughter Meg [Abigail Drennan].

Little Women

Performed at The Attic Theatre, Stratford upon Avon, Saturday 13 September 2025 [until 28 September].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie Coles

This brilliant adaptation by Catherine Prout covered the lives of the March girls as they grew through their teenage years. In the intimacy of The Attic Theatre we were involved in the roller coaster of their emotions. Rosie Coles was utterly convincing as the feisty tomboy Jo, with appropriate male mannerisms. George Ormerod was excellent as young neighbour Laurie, infatuated with her.Jo was honest about her feelings for him. The emotions crackled on stage as they confessed and argued their conflicting feelings for each other: Laurie wanted marriage whilst Jo saw him as a brother she never had.

In contrast to Jo, Abigail Drennan gave Meg maturity and wisdom. Jasmine Arden-Brown communicated daughter Beth’s shyness, to which she added convincingly Beth’s poor health. Emily Tietz was wonderfully flighty as youngest daughter Amy, but who matured as she recognised realities of life through her teens. Ben Powell, who took several roles, gave a convincing German accent as Frederick, the professor who finally won Jo’s heart.

All the cast had great chemistry no matter who they were playing opposite or the relationship.They knew their lines perfectly and all maintained their gentle New England accents throughout and sang well.Their rendition of Amazing Grace being especially moving when tragedy occurred. The costumes were excellent and Kat Murray’s lighting and sound, with music ranging from The Nutcracker to country and western, moved the play along through several locations and several years. When Amy fell through the ice, off stage, the sound effects and panic were as effective as if we had witnessed it.

The story is an uplifting tale with the emphasis on treating others well and behaving with integrity.It can be recommended for an all-age audience.

Tickets from Little Women at The Attic Theatre event tickets from TicketSource