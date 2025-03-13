Review: Poverty of Dickens’ London brought home in Oliver Twist

Alannah Harris in Oliver Twist.

There is so much more to Oliver Twist than “Please, sir, I want some more”, as this Talisman Youth Theatre’s production demonstrated. A large cast [I counted 28 at the final curtain], a number of whom took several parts, brought this Dickens’ story to a full house.

Performed at The Talisman Theatre by the Youth Theatre, until 15 March 2025.

Clearly a lot of work went into the excellent costumes by Mandy and Lilla Clifford, as they could not all be taken from the adult wardrobe. Steve Sanday designed an excellent set – sparse, bare and grim. The combination of these took us effortlessly into the grinding poverty and injustice of Victorian England, which was at the heart of Dickens’ story.

Alannah Harris gave a sensitive performance as Oliver, cowed by the indignities that he suffered. To assist the storyline, there was a voiced commentary from an older Oliver [Mike McCluskey]. Several performances stood out. Matthew Joliffe was powerful with excellent projection as Sowerberry the undertaker, to whom Oliver was apprenticed. As well as designing costumes, Lilla gave a humorous portrayal of Mrs Corney, infatuated with Mr Brumble, but on becoming his wife became a real virago.

Amanda Wright choreographed some superb short pieces that moved the narrative along and acted as brief interludes, which were both effective and very entertaining. Up to six dancers coordinated well and were delightful to watch.

The production was let down by frequent poor projection by a number of the cast, which youth theatre members can struggle with. It was clear from overheard conversations during the interval and at the end that I was not alone in being unable to hear significant amounts of the dialogue. Fortunately I recalled the outline of the plot from the 1968 film with Oliver Reed. However a disappointing amount was lost which could have been rectified by miking up the actors, which has been done in other youth productions recently to beneficial effect.

That notwithstanding, this was Talisman Youth Theatre leader Caroline McCkluskey’s last production before she moves on to new ventures but she has clearly left a good base of a large youth group that The Talisman will no doubt build on with many of these youngsters continuing in amateur theatre at the very least.