Review: The Looking Glass World, more wonderful than ever

Wow! And Wow! again. What else can I say after having seen Playbox Theatre’s magnificent extravaganza, Lewis Carroll’s Alice Through the Looking Glass? The Company’s traditional Christmas show, which is always big, bright and full of clever invention, just got, well: bigger, brighter, even cleverer.

The packed audience, with many small children in tow, thrilled to the experience of Alice’s (Mery Sutherland) adventures as she steps through the looking glass into a world that has its own topsy-turvy logic. The enormous cast – I counted 43 – deliver up a host of talking flowers, zombie-like Beetle People, the gorgeous White Queen (Esme Fleeman) and Red Queen (Elysia Sully), Tweedledee (Dylan Samanthan) and Tweedledum (Nathanael Salah), Humpty Dumpty (Liam Browne), the Jabberwock and the frumious Bandersnatch, and the honourable White Knight (Tom Lomas), and a whole host more.

The plot follows that of the original 1872 story pretty closely. Scenes morph seamlessly as Alice moves through the chessboard, encountering stranger and stranger characters and adventures along the way before she reaches, at last, the eighth square, where she becomes her own Queen. The emphasis is very much on her being her own creation, the product of her, and our, imaginations. For this is a show filled with the confidence that through imagination and the courage to believe, all things are possible.

Alice (Mery Sutherland) and The Tree (Elliot Barlow)

The point of a Playbox production is that it is not just about the parts – the stars of the show in particular – but the whole. Yes, there are some great actors among the cast, some of whom may well go on to have professional careers. But they serve the experience rather than the other way around. The sum is so much greater than its parts.

Playbox has gone to town with its props and costumes, for there seems to be a never ending supply of them. Everything is delivered with immaculate attention to detail and taste.

Did I mention the choreography? I swear not a beat was missed in the way the cast acted as one. And the soundtrack, which is rich in variety and pace.

If I have a qualm, it is perhaps that the show’s rapid parade of extraordinary scenes and characters becomes after a while a little tiring, and the show might be just a tad too long. But then, I am not in the first, or even the second flush of youth; and that is not to fault what is by any account a most wonderful show, quite the most perfect end to a year of very good theatre available in our region. We should cherish it. And if Playbox Theatre has any part in its future we can look forward with confidence to many great things to come.

Alice Through the Looking Glass runs at The Dream Factory, Warwick, ‘til 30 December 2024. https://www.playboxtheatre.com