REVIEW: Top quality performances and costumes in Sheridan's classic

Emily Harverson, Pippa Meekings and Anthony Young.

Rain or Shine Theatre Company does what it says on the tin, namely perform outdoor theatre in all weathers. Fortunately an enthusiastic audience enjoyed a lovely evening to see a clever production of Sheridan’s play The Rivals.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rivals [at The Parish Field, Market Bosworth, 28 June 2025]

Performed by Rain or Shine Theatre Company.

Director: Jonathan Legg

This play led to the word malapropism entering the English language after one of its characters Mrs Malaprop, one of three roles played by Pippa Meekings. Pippa portrayed Mrs Malaprop with the right amount of exaggerated melodrama, in keeping with this 18th Century play. When she was speaking the audience enjoyed listening for and deciphering each malapropism. Pippa showed her versatility by also playing Bob Acres, a gauche Devonshire farmer trying to fit into polite society, and Julia, a cousin to Lydia [Emily Harverson].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Malaprop’s ward Lydia was the object of the affections of Captain Jack [Charles Upton]. However in an era of arranged marriages, Lydia wanted romance and love, and Jack disguised himself as a lower ranked soldier to woo her.Jack’s plan backfired initially when his overbearing father Sir Anthony [Anthony Young] tried to arrange for Jack to marry Lydia but she refused, not realising it was Jack in a different guise.Wending our way through a rather convoluted plot of mistaken identities and misdirected and misinterpreted love letters, of course everything turned out satisfactorily in the end.

The plot notwithstanding, the acting and the costumes were top drawer. The other four cast members each played two very different parts. Emily’s characterisation of Lydia contrasted with her role as manservant Fag, to whom Emily gave a brash and cocky persona.

Anthony Young was superb as both Lucy, the devious maid who engaged delightfully in a mischievous way with the audience, and Sir Anthony, Jack’s father. As Sir Anthony he was all bluster, with excellent comic timing. Charles conveyed Jack’s fluctuating emotions impressively as he was infatuated with and then seemingly cast adrift by Lydia, and subservient to his father and then realising he could manipulate the situation to his advantage.

Adam Wright played upper class but emotionally dim Mr Faukland and Irish soldier Lucius O’Trigger, with several monologues in each role, conveying the personality of each character. The costuming by Jayne Lloyd was faultless, enhancing each character. The script had some knowing jokes such as reference to Jilly Cooper’s novel “Rivals” and, having only five actors, how some characters never appeared on stage at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the actors delivered their lines wonderfully and with gusto. It was quite windy before the interval but all the actors projected superbly.They showed incredible stamina for this energetic play with numerous costume changes, which has a lengthy nationwide tour. They received well deserved applause from this appreciative audience.

Visit www.rainorshine.co.uk for details of other venues