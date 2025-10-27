Ride in the Ford Anglia from Harry Potter this Halloween!

By Tanya Aspinwall
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2025, 17:24 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 08:08 GMT
Ford Angliaplaceholder image
Ford Anglia
This Halloween the British Motor Museum is inviting visitors to hop in the Ford Anglia from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets for an unforgettable ride around the Museum grounds!

On 31 October dressing up as a favourite, witch, wizard or magical character is highly encouraged for visitors to get fully immersed in this magical experience. What’s more, Museum staff will be handing out more treats in the form of Halloween sweets, especially for those who have dressed up!

Most Popular

This Half-Term from 25 October – 2 November, families can also enjoy sounds, science and sustainability with Beep-Beep, Build! Come along to make LEGO® car models for local community pantries this Christmas, join the scientists in the lab for Beep-Beep, Boom! through a series of mind-blowing experiments, search for the Black Cats hiding in the Museum, and explore the ‘Driven by your Senses’ Family Trail and Beep-Beep Family Tour!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plus this Autumn, as a big thank you to the local community, anyone living within 10 miles of the Museum* can visit for half price, making the most of having the world’s largest collection of historic British cars on their doorstep! *For more information about the locals half-price offer please visit All the Horsepower, Half the price

Ford Angliaplaceholder image
Ford Anglia

Normal Museum entry is just £46 for a family in advance or £52 on the day, £17 for adults in advance or £20 on the day, £15 for concessions in advance or £18 on the day, £9 for children (5-16 years) in advance or £10 on the day and under 5s are FREE. There is also the option to Gift Aid or donate your entry fee and get an Annual Pass in return at no extra cost. To find out more information about the activities, please visit the website at https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/october-half-term

Related topics:British Motor MuseumMuseum
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice