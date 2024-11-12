Rubens in Rugby

Dr. Amy Orrock - expert on 16th and 17th century N. European Art

Rubens and women was a major exhibition of the Flemish Artist Peter Paul Rubens 1577-1640 at Dulwich Picture Gallery in in London. Here is the opportunity to see many of the pictures on the big screen in Rugby and hear the curator of this exhibition talk about them.

The Flemish Baroque artist, Rubens is reknowned in popular imagination as a painter of fleshy women. In this talk Amy Orrock provides insights into key works from the Dulwich show and explores the varied and important place occupied by women in Ruben's world.

7.30 pm. Thursday November 21st , Benn Hall, Newbold Road, Rugby CV21 2LN

Guests £8.00 Students £2.00