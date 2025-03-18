Ruff Day? Get your tickets for this year's DogFest

Coming to Warwickshire's Ragley Hall on the 10th and 11th May, come experience an action packed day of all things entertainment and all things dogs at this annual weekend event!

DogFest, in partnership with Agria Pet Insurance, has launched ticket sales to all seven events taking place across the UK this summer. The UK’s ultimate festival for dog lovers celebrates the special bond between dogs and their owners and sees over 150,000 dog lovers enjoy a weekend of festival fun at some of the country’s most beautiful stately venues.

First held in 2014, the event has grown into a nationwide series across seven locations. It offers a huge range of fun activities as well as expert-led talks on canine health, training and wellbeing. DogFest prioritises both education and entertainment, making it a must-attend for anyone passionate about dogs. With live music, food stalls, shopping opportunities and more, it’s a fantastic day out for dogs and their families.

For 2025, DogFest is introducing a fair and simple ticketing structure—no last-minute discounts, no flash sales, just one great price all year round. Standard daily entry is £17.50, with free parking included, so you can focus on enjoying a fantastic day out with your furry friends, stress-free. Plus, children under 11 and dogs go free, making DogFest an even better-value day out for the whole family.

Ragley Hall

Each of the two-day events gives every dog and their owner a rich experience – with a huge choice of have a go activities to try with your dog, lots of free expert advice and workshops to widen your canine knowledge, world-class displays from top canine athletes, as well as the brand new Makers Market which showcases artisan products from local businesses at each venue.

New features for 2025 also include the Live Stage, flyball, scent work and even a roaming circus troupe. With acrobatics, comedy and surprises at every turn, Boom Circus will keep the whole family entertained all day long.

Why don’t you treat yourself and your dog to DogFest Plus, our upgraded ticket package? If you should feel the need to jump the queue for the Dip & Dive Pool or your pooch likes being treated like a prince or princess, you can get premium parking and hang out in the DogFest Paddock with this ticket!

DogFest Plus costs £49 and includes:

DogFest at Ragley Hall, May 2025

•Fast track entry to DogFest

•Premium parking

•Lanyard (1 per ticket)

•Dog bandana (max 2 per ticket)

•Access to the DogFest Plus Paddock:

oCovered seating area

oBall pit

oSplash pools

oDedicated toilets

oPaid bar

•Early access to Fun Dog Show & Dip & Dive bookings

•Free human and dog ice cream

•Exhibitor discount booklet

Agria Pet Insurance has also joined the DogFest family in 2025 with a headlining partnership deal which spans five years. Founded in Sweden in 1890, Agria has been protecting animals in the UK since 2011 with award-winning policies developed in close collaboration with vets and animal welfare organisations.

“We can’t wait to open the gates at Ragley Hall on 10 May and welcome our dog loving community to the first DogFest of 2025,” commented DogFest Event Director, Tess Drew. “We are working extremely hard to ensure we deliver a great experience for all our DogFest family – canine and human. There will be all the familiar exciting happenings and experiences at each event as you would expect but we’ve added a few new ones which will make DogFest into even more of a dog lover’s paradise. We’ll see you there!”

Don’t miss out on the biggest and best DogFest events ever, book your tickets now at www.dogfest.co.uk. Remember to follow DogFest on social media for the latest updates and exclusive announcements.