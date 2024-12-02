Rugby Art Society: Turkeys in town

Tom Duncan, founder of Ciceroni travel and art expert

Thursday 12th December, 7.30 at the Benn Hall join members of Rugby Art Society for an illustrated talk about turkeys.

It seems that Christopher Columbus may have been the first European to see the "Indian peacock" when he landed on Cape Honduras in 1502.

The bird was then introduced to Spain and thence Europe. Not only was it the star of banquets but the favoured subjects of artists.

Free parking, mince pies and sherry or orange juice from 7pm at the Benn Hall.

All welcome - Visitors £2.00 Students £2.00