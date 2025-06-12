Rugby band The Great Central to host Oasis-themed charity gig for Alzheimer’s Society

Rugby-based band The Great Central are putting on a special one-off Oasis tribute night to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

Although not typically an Oasis tribute act, the band - together for around five years - have spent the past few months learning the biggest Oasis hits to mark the occasion. The event takes place on Thursday 11th July at CV22 in Rugby town centre, with support from duo Lee & Dunk. The event starts at 8pm.

The cause is one close to the band’s hearts, and all proceeds will go to Alzheimer’s Society. In addition, CV22 have generously pledged to donate 50p for every pint sold on the night. Entry is free, but donations are welcome on the night or in advance via the band’s JustGiving page: justgiving.com/page/thegreatcentral

Come along, support a great cause, and enjoy a night of iconic Britpop anthems!