Rugby choirs unite for global premiere of 'A Season to Sing'

A brand new choral work will have its Rugby premiere in July and all local singers are invited to take part. It's a re-imagining of Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" for this year’s 300th anniversary of its composition.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A Season to Sing" has been written by Joanna Forbes-Lestrange, commissioned by the Royal School of Church Music (RSCM) and over 50 choirs worldwide.

Among those is "Combined Community Choirs of Rugby”, led by prominent local musician Amie Boyd. She is bringing together St Andrew's Community Singers, Hillmorton Community Choir, Long Lawford Community Choir and Rugby Operatic and Musical Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other local choirs and individual singers (of any standard) are warmly invited to join in. Anyone interested can contact Amie on [email protected].

Amie Boyd with Hillmorton Community Choir

The performance will take place at St Andrew's Church, Rugby on Saturday 12 July, commencing at 7.00 pm, and will raise funds towards the refurbishment of the church's magnificent organ. A date recommended for your diary!

Have a look at: www.joannaforbeslestrange.com/a-season-to-sing to find out more.