Rugby choirs unite for global premiere of 'A Season to Sing'
"A Season to Sing" has been written by Joanna Forbes-Lestrange, commissioned by the Royal School of Church Music (RSCM) and over 50 choirs worldwide.
Among those is "Combined Community Choirs of Rugby”, led by prominent local musician Amie Boyd. She is bringing together St Andrew's Community Singers, Hillmorton Community Choir, Long Lawford Community Choir and Rugby Operatic and Musical Society.
Other local choirs and individual singers (of any standard) are warmly invited to join in. Anyone interested can contact Amie on [email protected].
The performance will take place at St Andrew's Church, Rugby on Saturday 12 July, commencing at 7.00 pm, and will raise funds towards the refurbishment of the church's magnificent organ. A date recommended for your diary!
Have a look at: www.joannaforbeslestrange.com/a-season-to-sing to find out more.