Rugby High School invites local families to Open Evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby High School is inviting prospective students and their parents/carers to visit the school for their Open Evening on Wednesday 19th June 2024, 5pm - 7pm.

Parents/carers and prospective year 4 and 5 students will be able to explore the school, speak to teachers and current students and hear talks from the senior team. Speeches will be at 5.15pm and 6.15pm.

As visitors tour the school the school hopes they will get a sense of the richness and diversity of the learning experiences that the school offers and of the friendly and purposeful atmosphere in which students are able to explore their talents and realise their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Open Evening is all about giving visitors the information they need to make an informed choice of secondary school. Our students come from a wide range of different backgrounds and we want them all to enjoy learning and leave the school well-prepared to make their place in the wider world.