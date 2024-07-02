Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby Male Voice Choir celebrate their 80th anniversary with an evening of music at St Andrews Church, Rugby on Saturday, 20th July 2024

Join Rugby Male Voice in a magical evening of music as they celebrate their 80th Anniversary with a concert at St Andrews Church, Rugby CV21 3PT.

They are joined by their friends from the City of Coventry Male Voice Choir as well as 2 local talented singers - Russell Hopkins (Baritone) and Jayne Dalley-Hewer (Soprano) - concert commences at 7.30pm.

Proceeds from the concert are in aid of 2 local charities - Hope4 - a charity for people facing homelessness or food shortage - and The Friends of St Cross who do splendid work raising funds for our local hospital.

Tickets are £10 for adults including refreshments (£5 for children under 16) and available on-line through Eventbrite Rugby Male Voice Choir - 80th Anniversary Concert Tickets, Sat, Jul 20, 2024 at 7:30 PM | Eventbrite.