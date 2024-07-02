Rugby Male Voice Choir: 80th Anniversary Concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
Join Rugby Male Voice in a magical evening of music as they celebrate their 80th Anniversary with a concert at St Andrews Church, Rugby CV21 3PT.
They are joined by their friends from the City of Coventry Male Voice Choir as well as 2 local talented singers - Russell Hopkins (Baritone) and Jayne Dalley-Hewer (Soprano) - concert commences at 7.30pm.
Proceeds from the concert are in aid of 2 local charities - Hope4 - a charity for people facing homelessness or food shortage - and The Friends of St Cross who do splendid work raising funds for our local hospital.
Tickets are £10 for adults including refreshments (£5 for children under 16) and available on-line through Eventbrite Rugby Male Voice Choir - 80th Anniversary Concert Tickets, Sat, Jul 20, 2024 at 7:30 PM | Eventbrite.
Alternatively - tickets can be obtained through choir members, on the door or by emailing the choir at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.