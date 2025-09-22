Rugby Mayor joins photographers for launch of club's new season

Rugby Mayor Barbara Brown met photographers for the launch of their club’s new season.

The theme of Dunchurch Photographic Society’s opening meeting was ‘Summer Fun’, a competition with the winning images voted for by members.

Photographer Warren Strickland said: “The competition was a celebration of creativity, sunshine, and joyful moments captured through the lens.

“It was great to meet up again for the new season and we welcomed lots of new members.

"We were honored to have the Mayor of Rugby Cllr Barbara Brown attend.”

Competition winners were David Hilliard with his print ‘All The Fun Of The Fair’ and Warren Strickland with his projected image ‘Are We There Yet?’

Warren added: "Come along to the group, get inspired, and see what our club has to offer. If you have any questions or would like to know more, feel free to get in touch – we’d love to hear from you.”

Contact Warren Strickland on 07773867549.