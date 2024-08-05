Rugby Philatelic Society

New season of meetings, starting on 9th of September

The society open their new 24/25 season with an introductory evening on the 9th of September followed on the 23rd of September with a display of Netherlands East Indies.

The meetings are held at Overslade Community Centre, Buchanan Road,CV22 6AZ and start at 07-15pm.

For more details phone 07950 719938.

