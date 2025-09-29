Rugby Rotary Club hosts quiz night

Thursday, October 23.

A quiz night organised by the Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast, will be held on Saturday, October 23.

The event will be supporting both the OURJAY Foundation and TWAM and other supported Rotary Charities.

Head along to the Railway Club, Hillmorton Road, Rugby at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

There is a maximum of six per team, and entry is £12.50 per person which includes fish and chips. A raffle will also be held on the night.

Prebook your place by contacting Gill and David on 07770302946.

