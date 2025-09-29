Rugby Rotary Club hosts quiz night

Community Matters

Thursday, October 23.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A quiz night organised by the Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast, will be held on Saturday, October 23.

The event will be supporting both the OURJAY Foundation and TWAM and other supported Rotary Charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head along to the Railway Club, Hillmorton Road, Rugby at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

There is a maximum of six per team, and entry is £12.50 per person which includes fish and chips. A raffle will also be held on the night.

Prebook your place by contacting Gill and David on 07770302946.