Rugby's own Friday Singers are giving a matinee concert to raise funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

You don't have to live at the coast to help the RNLI.

On Saturday, 18 May, there will be a concert by The Friday Singers, led by David King, at St Mark's Church, Church Walk, Bilton, CV22 7LX.

It will run from 2.30pm to 3.30pm and all are welcome (doors open 2.10pm).

Admission is just £5 on the door and all proceeds will go to the RNLI, which in 2024 is celebrating 200 years of saving lives at sea.