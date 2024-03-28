Sally Morgan announces a new stop on her live tour at the Fuzzy Duck

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Fuzzy Duck promises a night of unforgettable entertainment with Britain’s best-loved psychic on 2nd April

Prepare for an unforgettable evening of great food, entertainment and heart-warming messages from beyond, all within the contemporary and vibrant setting of The Fuzzy Duck.

This quintessential English country pub nestled in the picturesque hamlet of Armscote in Warwickshire, is delighted to host the nation's beloved psychic, Sally Morgan, for an intimate live show unlike any other on April 2nd.

For only £49 per person, attendees can enjoy a two-course evening meal at 6:00 PM, followed by Sally's captivating live show at 7:30 PM.

For over 14 years, Sally Morgan has captivated audiences worldwide with her incredible mediumship abilities. Whether you know her from hit TV shows, Celebrity Big Brother, or her best-selling books, witnessing her talent live is a truly transformative experience.

Get ready to be moved as Sally connects with loved ones on the other side, bringing messages of love, laughter, and long-awaited closure.

Sally says: “My tour has become a way of life for me, creating the opportunity to pass messages on to the audience. It is a huge privilege, as well as a pleasure.”

Sally adds that every message validated becomes a “wonder moment” for both Sally and the audience member receiving it.

Departing guests will also receive a collection of heavenly scented goodies from the Baylis & Harding Goodness Sleep Collection to help unwind after a memorable of high-octane entertainment.