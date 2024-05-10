Scandalous events and the darker side of Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of dark and scandalous events have happened in or near Warwick over the centuries, from the murder of Piers Gaveston lover of Edward II, on Blacklow Hill close to Leek Wootton to the incredible histories of the Earls of Warwick. The Gunpowder Plot started here and the castle's horses stolen when the plotters tried to escape.

Graham Sutherland, author of the book ‘Warwick - Bloody British History’ published by The History Press, will shed light on some of the less savoury aspects of the town’s history at Kenilworth’s u3a meeting on Thursday 16th May 2024 at 2.30 pm.

Kenilworth u3a chairman, Nick Booker says “You will never see Warwick in the same way again after hearing about the martyrs, murderers and corrupt officials, crimes, ghosts, prize-fighters and eccentrics in the town’s history! And to prepare your self please join us prior to Graham’s talk for a tea or coffee and a chat from 1.45 pm at Kenilworth Methodist Church on Priory Road – just by the railway station. Free for members, visitors are asked to pay £1”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

u3a Kenilworth is part of a UK-wide network of 1000+ charities that provide the opportunity for those no longer in work to come together and enjoy developing a wide range of interests in a social context.