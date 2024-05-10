Scandalous events and the darker side of Warwick
Graham Sutherland, author of the book ‘Warwick - Bloody British History’ published by The History Press, will shed light on some of the less savoury aspects of the town’s history at Kenilworth’s u3a meeting on Thursday 16th May 2024 at 2.30 pm.
Kenilworth u3a chairman, Nick Booker says “You will never see Warwick in the same way again after hearing about the martyrs, murderers and corrupt officials, crimes, ghosts, prize-fighters and eccentrics in the town’s history! And to prepare your self please join us prior to Graham’s talk for a tea or coffee and a chat from 1.45 pm at Kenilworth Methodist Church on Priory Road – just by the railway station. Free for members, visitors are asked to pay £1”
u3a Kenilworth is part of a UK-wide network of 1000+ charities that provide the opportunity for those no longer in work to come together and enjoy developing a wide range of interests in a social context.
Open meetings usually comprise an approximately 45-minute presentation by an accomplished speaker. Visitors are always welcome.