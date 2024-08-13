Score big and be a Welcome Break Winner this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kick off summer and celebrate the world’s biggest sporting events with Welcome Break Winners, and take part in a victorious lineup of sporty activities at locations across the UK.

Participating Welcome Break sites will host a variety of engaging activities in aid of the summer of sport, including scavenger hunts in partnership with Twinkl, sports podiums for medal-worthy photo opportunities, and hopscotches in Kids Corner areas.

The sport-themed scavenger hunts will feature cleverly hidden posters around the site for visitors to discover. Once participants have located all five letter cards, they must decipher the word they spell and scan the QR code to enter an exciting prize giveaway.

Vicki Phimister, Head of Marketing and Customer Insight at Welcome Break, said: “Families traveling this summer can go for gold with Welcome Break Winners site activities. The kids can expend their energy and have fun while the adults enjoy a well-deserved break. We are excited to offer a variety of activities that make travel more enjoyable for everyone.”

The scavenger hunt and sports podium will be available from now until September 2nd, while the hopscotch will become a permanent addition to Kids Corner areas.

Families traveling during the summer holidays can take a break at Welcome Break motorway service areas, where children can play and stretch their legs while parents rest and refuel.