Sea-side-splitting comedy comes to Rugby

Step inside the ‘delightful’ abode of Dunedin Guest House, run by tight fisted but kind-hearted Bert. It would be his seaside paradise - if it weren’t for all the guests.

The paper might be hanging off the walls, the roof may spring the odd leak, and the bar selection is definitely questionable, but with his handy assistant (and unrequited love) Emily by his side, Bert’s house could be a Bed & Breakfast on the brink of a great love story.

But with the arrival of pesky guests and a new employee to juggle, Bert needs to keep his wits about him – what are the Robinsons up to? Is Jane really who she says she is? And why is Mr Stevens such an awful person?

Bert's House

The sea-side-splitting comedy from On The Shore productions stars writer Lou Chawner as the eponymous Bert, with Lisa Ronaghan as Emily, Isla Fleury makes her professional debut as Jane, with Scott Bradley as Mr Stevens, Gemma Boaden as Vanessa Robinson and Taresh Solanki as Michael Robinson.

Writer and actor, Lou Chawner, said:

“Taking Bert’s House out on tour is incredibly exciting, especially across the Midlands because we’re all from round these parts! We can’t wait to bring the tour to Rugby - it’s a fantastic venue, and we know the Macready Theatre audiences like a laugh, so we think they’ll love the show.”

Catch Bert’s House at Macready Theatre, Rugby on Sat 9 March 7.30pm.

For tickets visit: https://macreadytheatre.co.uk/berts-house/.