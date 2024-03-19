Sean Paul to perform at Coventry Building Society Arena

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul will be performing live at Coventry Building Society Arena later this year.

The Coventry venue has announced the global dancehall megastar will take to the stage in its Indoor Arena on Tuesday, 9 July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows a triumphant sell-out show at the venue in 2018 when more than 6,000 fans came out to see him perform his chart-topping hits.

Sean Paul

Fans can expect to hear hits from across the Jamaican star’s 30-year career which saw him shoot to international fame in 2004 with Gimme the Light and Get Busy, with both tracks reaching the UK Top 40.

Breathe in collaboration with Blue Cantrell topped the charts for a month and he received a Grammy for Dutty Rock in 2004.

He is set to perform major hits including Temperature, No Lie and She Doesn’t Mind, with more than 25 Top 40 UK hits to choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean has worked with stars including Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, David Guetta, Fuse ODG and many more.

The performance at Coventry Building Society Arena will see the star return to an area of the world where he has strong family ties.

Sean’s grandmother was born in Coventry and used to live in Rugby, Warwickshire, where he still has some extended family.

During his 2018 performance at the Arena he welcomed his grandmother’s niece, his Auntie Pat, onto the stage and performed Rockabye in tribute to his mother and grandmother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Paul’s show in Coventry is the first live music event unveiled under Coventry Building Society Arena’s new live events proposition, CBS Live, which aims to bring major live events and music to the leading multi-purpose venue.

The venue will also be hosting Bryan Adams at its Indoor Arena on Friday, 17 May 2024.

Sean Paul live in concert at Coventry Building Society Arena is presented by Geestar Empire.

Paul Michael, Managing Director at Coventry Building Society Arena, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming Sean Paul back to the Arena after his incredible sell-out show in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sean is a true global star and performs all around the world, so this is a fantastic opportunity for fans in Coventry, Warwickshire and the wider West Midlands to see him in concert.

“His music has stood the test of time and you are still likely to hear one of his tracks at any party, bar or club-night. This is a global star that has a real connection to Coventry and Warwickshire, so it is set to be another very special night.”