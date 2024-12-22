Secrets and lies revealed in a witty take on Dickens’s classic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bah Humbug! is a Christmas Carol for our time

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bah Humbug! performed by On a Role Theatre Company at Warwick’s Bridge House Theatre, is as the title suggests a play about Scrooge. Only this time, the curmudgeonly miser is replaced by Joanne (Liz Grand), an equally curmudgeonly modern day character and the owner of many millions made on the stock exchange. She does not look upon the world with a smile but treats it with a sneer and a sharp wit that is as disturbing as it is funny.

On Christmas Eve, after having fallen asleep alone except for a bottle or two of wine Joanne is woken by a very modern day spirit, who may or may not be called Carol (Katherine Parker-Jones). Carol can be whatever Joanne wants, because Carol knows everything about Joanne, especially the bits she doesn’t want known. Her past and her future are laid bare. But instead of showing her these things Carol’s job is to make Joanne confess them. Bit by bit she teases her troubled and unhappy past out of her. Joanne was an unloved child, and she has spent much of her life running from and taking revenge on her parents and family. She is trapped in her own pain and has done some bad things because of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This being based on A Christmas Carol Joanne eventually finds redemption in acknowledgement of her sins and a vow to make amends to the world. At which point she is immediately and without question accepted back into the fold. Here I'm afraid I ceased to suspend disbelief. Which might say more about me and the times we live in, when the notion of ‘goodness’ begs heavy qualification. It certainly wasn’t the fault of the acting, which was engaging throughout.

Katherine Parker-Jones as Carol and Liz Grand as Joanne

On a Role Theatre Company specialise is small scale touring productions and were unfortunately passing through Warwick on one night only. I hope they do so again.