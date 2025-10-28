Excitement is building at Newton Regis Garden Centre as we unveil our spectacular line-up of festive events this season! Join us for a magical experience filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

This year, #LightUpChristmas by booking into one of the centre’s magical events that include:

Christmas Dinner: Indulge in a traditional festive feast served in a warm and welcoming setting, perfect for family and friends to celebrate together. Celebrate with Slow Roasted Beef and Yorkshire pudding, Roast Turkey with all the trimmings, delicate Haddock Mornay, or our Root Vegetable Wellington. Finish with a sweet Christmas Pudding, Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake, Chocolate & Sour Cherry Roulade, or a zesty Lemon Tart.

Festive Afternoon Tea: A seasonal twist on a much-loved classic, complete with sweet treats and savoury delights to enjoy during the Christmas period.

Secure your spot now for the magical Christmas events at Newton Regis Garden Centre

Breakfast with Santa: You and your child will enjoy a tasty, cooked breakfast, meet Santa, take pictures, and get a personal gift at this charming alternative to a Santa’s Grotto.

Afternoon Tea with Santa: Tuck into a tower of tasty treats with your little one as they witness a visit from a very special someone.

Paws & Claus: This fun, relaxed festive event includes a delicious cooked breakfast for you, a festive goody bag for your dog, and – of course – a visit from a very special someone.

Toddler Breakfast with Santa: Share a treasured experience of your little one’s first Christmas. This event, designed for children up to two years old, offers a relaxed festive atmosphere featuring a traditional cooked breakfast for adults, a breakfast pouch or children’s meal for little ones, engaging stories from Santa, a gift, and an opportunity for a photo with Santa.

Book now to avoid disappointment: https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=newton-regis-garden-centre

Stacy Green, Centre Manager, said: “We can't wait to celebrate the festive season with you at Newton Regis Garden Centre. Join us for a season of celebration, community, and festive cheer. Our team is dedicated to making your visit truly special. From twinkling lights to heart-warming experiences, Newton Regis Garden Centre is your destination for Christmas magic. Bring your loved ones and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.”