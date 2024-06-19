See Paloma Faith, Sam Ryder and Wes Nelson – and get change from a £20 note
Standard day tickets start at £17.50, with family day tickets priced from £48 for two adults and two children. Tickets are selling fast, so organisers are encouraging people hunting for a summer bargain to book early to avoid disappointment.
Former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft will take centre stage on opening night, with pop sensation Paloma Faith leading the line up on Saturday. Midlands soul legend Beverley Knight MBE will draw an end to a bumper weekend of music on Sunday.
Supporting Richard Ashcroft will be Coventry indie rock outfit The Primitives, with Eurovision 2022 runner-up and “Spaceman” artist Sam Ryder warming up the crowds with TV-star turned singer-songwriter Wes Nelson on Saturday.
Festival organisers promise something for everyone including a Friday night drum and bass artist takeover on the Next Stage, and family activities and music to keep kids of all ages entertained in the Family Field on Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday, traditionally known as the festival's family day, will be filled with free kid-friendly activities including a have-a-go circus, sports events, outdoor dance, and street performers.
From a day out to an entire weekend of spectacular performances, Godiva Festival promises that festival feeling without splashing the cash. Whilst Hampton Court Palace Festival could see you paying £50-a-pop to see Paloma Faith and Sam Ryder, Godiva festivalgoers can see them both on Saturday 6th July for just £17.50. Meanwhile, Wolverhampton-born and Olivier award-winning star Beverley Knight MBE headlines on the Sunday with her new studio album.
To see the full weekend line up and book tickets, visit www.godivafestival.com
Godiva Festival is brought to you by Coventry City Council, in association with Hits Radio and Greatest Hits Radio. E.ON Next is the Godiva Festival 2024 major sponsor. The family field is sponsored by Coventry College. Godiva Festival is part funded by The West Midlands Combined Authority, Commonwealth Games Legacy Enhancement Fund.
