See Paloma Faith, Sam Ryder and Wes Nelson – and get change from a £20 note

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Coventry festival is offering music-lovers the opportunity to see top acts this summer, without the eye-watering price tag.Godiva Festival at Coventry War Memorial Park takes place from 5 – 7 July, and tickets start from just £17.50, and £11 when purchased as part of a family ticket.

Standard day tickets start at £17.50, with family day tickets priced from £48 for two adults and two children. Tickets are selling fast, so organisers are encouraging people hunting for a summer bargain to book early to avoid disappointment.

Former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft will take centre stage on opening night, with pop sensation Paloma Faith leading the line up on Saturday. Midlands soul legend Beverley Knight MBE will draw an end to a bumper weekend of music on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporting Richard Ashcroft will be Coventry indie rock outfit The Primitives, with Eurovision 2022 runner-up and “Spaceman” artist Sam Ryder warming up the crowds with TV-star turned singer-songwriter Wes Nelson on Saturday.

Godiva Festival at Coventry War Memorial Park

Festival organisers promise something for everyone including a Friday night drum and bass artist takeover on the Next Stage, and family activities and music to keep kids of all ages entertained in the Family Field on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday, traditionally known as the festival's family day, will be filled with free kid-friendly activities including a have-a-go circus, sports events, outdoor dance, and street performers.

From a day out to an entire weekend of spectacular performances, Godiva Festival promises that festival feeling without splashing the cash. Whilst Hampton Court Palace Festival could see you paying £50-a-pop to see Paloma Faith and Sam Ryder, Godiva festivalgoers can see them both on Saturday 6th July for just £17.50. Meanwhile, Wolverhampton-born and Olivier award-winning star Beverley Knight MBE headlines on the Sunday with her new studio album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To see the full weekend line up and book tickets, visit www.godivafestival.com