September retreat for Blue Light heroes

A former West Midlands Police detective quit the force and reset her life and stress levels by training in BWRT psychology to help herself and others. Now she runs Blue Light Wellbeing offering 121 support and retreats for individuals and service personnel. You can join Hannah on a retreat at Cotswold Park Barns in September.

As a police detective Hannah Bailey says she would often become tearful at home, struggling with anxiety, fatigue and horrific nightmares between her shifts.

So when a niggling lump in her left breast was diagnosed as cancer - once she recovered from the initial shock and distress - Hannah says she also felt relief. It was a chance to have some time off work and reflect.

After receiving treatment Hannah decided to leave the force and retrain in trauma and psychopathology to help others. Now she runs Blue Light Wellbeing, a bespoke mental health and wellbeing service using BWRT (brain working recursive therapy) - a broad spectrum therapy that provides an amazingly fast resolution for the majority of issues from the simple phobia to complex PTSD. As part of her offering Hannah has started hosting retreats too.

Attendees at a Blue Light Wellbeing retreat

The next retreat dates for police and emergency service workers will be at the stunning site of Cotswold Park Barns.

It is a two day, two night stay full of activities to support mental health and wellbeing.

Hannah said: "We'll be in nature with nourishing food from @LexisLovingSpoonful, we have sound baths with ex police officer Trish Collier (Code 11 Holistics) and breathwork and cold water immersion with Adam Bray (Become One Breathwork.)

"We'll be talking and learning in a safe environment, sharing around the campfire and relaxing in the hot tub. And sleeping well!"

Hannah will be joined by Ryan Shelley, ex Royal Marine Special Forces paramedic, who will help facilitate and support those attending the retreat.

This end of summer Blue Light Retreat will be held on Tuesday the 24th to Thursday the 26th of September 2024 at Cotswold Park Barns.

It is £435pp which includes all food, accommodation and activities.

Payment can be made in three payments of £145.

Hannah added: "Don’t just take it from us about how life changing these weekends can be; check out our video which will tell you a little more about it."

Please get in touch at [email protected] to find out more.