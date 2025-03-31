Set the fundraising wheels in motion for The Myton Hospices’ annual Cycle Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Myton Hospices is excited to invite you to take part in its annual Cycle Challenge, which will take place on Sunday, 3 August.

The event offers routes suitable for all cyclists, aged 16 years and over, whether experienced or seeking a fun challenge. Participants can choose from the 50km, 100km, or 100-mile distances and enjoy the scenic beauty of Warwickshire and the Cotswolds, all while supporting their local hospice.

All routes begin and end at Warwick Myton Hospice and a BBQ, drinks and entertainment will be waiting for you after you cross the finish line. Family and friends are welcome to join you to celebrate your fantastic achievement.

This year, Myton is aiming to raise £55,000 from this event, which could cover the running costs of Warwick Myton Hospice for 11 days. The funds raised will enable the hospice to continue providing essential palliative and end of life care to people living with life-limiting illnesses, and their families.

The Myton Hospices - Cycle Challenge 2025

Natalie Walker, Events and Campaigns Manager at The Myton Hospices, said: "We are thrilled to host this popular cycling event and invite everyone to join us in raising funds for Myton’s essential services. This year, we need to raise over £11 million of the £14.3 million it costs to continue proving our services free of charge. Everyone who takes part in this year's Cycle Challenge will help to ensure we can be there for more people when they need us most, now and in the future."

Early Bird tickets are available until 6th May, with registration starting from just £30.

Sign up and begin fundraising to help make this year’s Cycle Challenge the most successful one yet. By taking part, you'll be supporting your local hospice and helping to make a difference in your community. For more information or to sign up, visit mytonhospice.org/Cycle