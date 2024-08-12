Severn Trent urges everyone to take a summer snap and win a top prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Severn Trent is encouraging people to get out and about in nature this summer, to explore its visitor sites as well as local green spaces to be in with a chance of winning a top prize for all the family.

The water company has ten fantastic sites filled with walking trails and activities that people can visit all year round for a great, low-cost day out.

But it’s also encouraging customers to visit their local parks, nature reserves or community green spaces and spend valuable time together by taking part in low-cost activities over the summer.

As part of the water company’s ‘Days Out’ campaign this summer, people can win a £100 Virgin Experience Days Voucher by simply taking a photo of themselves enjoying the great outdoors.

Draycote Water

The competition comes as Severn Trent has launched new treasure maps, one for each region, which pinpoint a whole host of fun and low-cost attractions that families can pay a visit to over the holidays.

The treasure maps can be downloaded from the Severn Trent website for free and provide fun for youngsters, but also helps them enjoy the great outdoors, learn more about local nature, and provide them with some summer entertainment.

In Warwickshire, the treasure map highlights everything from Severn Trent's Draycote Water to Hill Close Garden, which has been supported by Severn Trent's Community Fund.

All people must do is visit either a visitor site, or local green community space listed on their treasure map, take a photo of you enjoying a summer experience in nature, and then upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #STYourLocalTreasure and/or tag the Severn Trent official Instagram account @severntrent. Please be aware that accounts must be public in order for them to view an entry.

Closing date for the competition is 2nd September 2024 at midnight.

Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “Our sites are always a popular draw for people across the Severn Trent region with many people turning out, especially over the summer months.

“We thought the competition was the perfect chance to have a bit of fun, but let people show us what they enjoy about our sites and local areas, and the fun that they have when they pay a visit.

“This is the perfect chance to celebrate our reservoirs, as well as all the lovely green spaces and low-cost activities our region has to offer. We are looking forward to seeing all the entries over the next few weeks.”

For those who might not be able to get out and about this summer, Severn Trent has a series of “Backyard Explorer” activity sheets, that can be done at home as a way to learn more about the great outdoors and nature.

For further information about summer activities, Severn Trent’s visitor sites and to access the treasure maps visit www.stwater.co.uk/wonderful-on-tap/best-of-summer