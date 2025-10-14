Severn Trent’s Big Boost Returns to Coventry – connecting locals to jobs, training and support

Severn Trent is bringing its Big Boost Jobs Fair back to Coventry, an event designed to help Coventry locals take the next step in their career journey.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at the Coventry Transport Museum on Thursday 23rd October 2025, from 10am to 3pm, this free event will unite some of the region’s biggest employers, training providers, and support services under one roof.

Attendees will have the chance to meet representatives from over 24 local employers hiring, including:

Severn Trent

National Grid

British Army

NHS

CBS Arena

Kier Group

Severn Trent

·Warwickshire and West Midlands Police

·Coventry City Council

·Avove

·Transport for West Midlands

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as having teams on hand to offer support with bills, Severn Trent’s new talent team and training providers and other support organisations will also be there.

Whether someone is looking for a first job, a career change, or support with training and applications, the Big Boost is designed to help people feel confident, informed, and job ready.

To make the event more accessible, Severn Trent is introducing a ‘Quiet Hour’ from 10am to 11am, ideal for those who prefer a calmer environment.

“This is our third Big Boost in Coventry, and it builds on some fantastic success,” said Megan Aplin, Social Impact Delivery Manager at Severn Trent. “There’s so much potential in this city, and we’re excited to help people connect with opportunities. The new quiet hour ensures everyone can engage in a way that suits them, to help them even more with finding a job, or opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severn Trent has created Big Boost to be packed with interactive experiences and practical support:

Live Job Opportunities : Meet employers offering full- and part-time roles across all levels.

: Meet employers offering full- and part-time roles across all levels. Early Careers Spotlight : Learn about Severn Trent’s graduate and apprenticeship programmes, opening next month.

: Learn about Severn Trent’s graduate and apprenticeship programmes, opening next month. Skills and Training Providers : Discover courses to help you upskill or pivot into a new field.

: Discover courses to help you upskill or pivot into a new field. CV Writing Clinics : Bring your CV and get personalised feedback from recruitment experts.

: Bring your CV and get personalised feedback from recruitment experts. VR Interview Practice : Experience immersive interview simulations to boost your confidence.

: Experience immersive interview simulations to boost your confidence. Workshops : Gain insights on making strong first impressions, interview prep, and CV best practices.

: Gain insights on making strong first impressions, interview prep, and CV best practices. Affordability Advice: Speak with Severn Trent’s affordability team for guidance on billing and financial support.

Last month, Severn Trent welcomed 160 new apprentices and graduates, one of its biggest cohorts ever. The company is committed to helping people across Coventry access similar opportunities.

“At the heart of Big Boost is connection,” Megan added. “Whether it’s a live job, training, support with bills, or hearing about pathways into work, it’s fantastic to see so many businesses coming together to make a difference.”

Charlotte Roberston, New Talent Resourcing Manager at Severn Trent said: ’We’re delighted to be supporting Big Boost this year with a dedicated area and presentation to share our Apprenticeship and Graduate roles for 2026. Opportunities to connect with people in the local area, where there is so much potential, is invaluable to us and we can’t wait to share the roles we will have on offer for our next New Talent intake with the local community’’

Event Details

·Date: Thursday 23rd October 2025

·Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM (Quiet Hour: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM)

·Location: Coventry Transport Museum

·Cost: Free to attend

To register for the free event, please visit Severn Trent's Big Boost for Coventry Jobs Fair Tickets, Thu, Oct 23, 2025 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite