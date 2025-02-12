Shakespeare Distillery launches new rum tastings at the former home of Shakespeare’s daughter

Shakespeare Distillery, the award-winning artisan producer in Stratford upon Avon, has launched its new Rum Tasting experience at ‘Judith’s’, the former home of Shakespeare’s daughter!

This is the latest experience from Shakespeare Distillery, who is no stranger to winning awards for its first-class and very popular gin and rum experiences. The company won gold and silver awards at the 2020, 2022 and 2024 West Midlands Tourism Awards. A TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice award winner, the distillery was also voted as ‘Stratford’s Top Attraction’ in the Herald Business & Tourism Awards in 2022 & 2023 and named by the Spirits Business magazine in the top 10 UK distillery experiences in 2023.

The one-hour fun and informative Rum Tasting starts with a welcome drink as guests relax and learn how spirits are made. This is followed by a tutored tasting of 3 rums, including one of the team’s special cask-aged releases. Available throughout February and March on selected dates, the experience will run each weekend from April on a Saturday and Sunday. The experience costs £14.50 for an adult and £9.50 for a child (aged 8-17 years old only). Book online at https://shakespearedistillery.com/experiences/rum-tasting-at-judiths/

Whilst the gin boom in the UK continues, the rum market is growing at a faster rate. There are currently over 200 rum brands in the UK, whereas 12 years ago there were only 50. Shakespeare Distillery, who launched ‘Jester’ Rum in 2021, is one of a small handful of UK distilleries to create it’s rum onsite completely from scratch, as well as offering guided rum experiences.

In October 2022 Shakespeare Distillery opened Judith’s School of Spirits at No 1 High Street in Stratford-upon-Avon town centre. It offers a range of experiences including a Rum School, Gin Tastings and Cocktail Masterclasses, plus a shop. Once home to Judith Shakespeare, daughter of William Shakespeare, and her husband, Thomas Quiney, the building is steeped in history. The cellar within the building is said to have been part of an early gaol known for a period from c1470 as The Cage. Visitors to Judith’s can immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Shakespearean history while savouring the finest spirits the town has to offer.

Peter Monks, Director at Shakespeare Distillery said, “We’re delighted to offer our brand-new Rum experience at Judith’s which is already proving incredibly popular. Our first Rum Tasting ran on 1 February and was completely sold out! Our next experience will take place on Saturday 15 February - the perfect way for rum enthusiasts to spend an hour on Valentine's weekend!”

Shakespeare Distillery, which was founded in 2015 by Simon Picken and Peter Monks, is Stratford upon Avon's only working distillery and produces a series of sprits including its signature Stratford Dry Gin, Jester Rums, and distillery specials. But the experience doesn't end there, Shakespeare Distillery offers Tours, Gin and Rum Schools, Spirit Tastings, Cocktail Masterclasses, and River Avon Gin Tasting Cruises, ensuring there's something to delight every discerning spirit enthusiast.

For more information about Shakespeare Distillery please visit shakespearedistillery.com