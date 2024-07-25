Shakespeare Distillery to offer free tours as part of a new National Distillery Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Shakespeare Distillery’, the award-winning, independent artisan spirit producer, is to offer free mini tours as part of National Distillery Day on Friday 2 August.

From 10am – 12 noon, visitors will be able to pop along to the working distillery in Stratford-upon-Avon, chat to the staff and sample some of the products including gin and rum.

At 11am, visitors will be able to enjoy a complimentary mini tour to discover how gin and rum is made, learn about its history and experience the different ingredients that are used. Visitors can sign up for the tour on the day at the distillery from 10am (subject to availability, and first come first served). The usual paid tour at 1pm with a tasting will also take place that day and can be booked online.

Peter Monks, Director at Shakespeare Distillery said, “We’re delighted to invite our visitors behind the scenes to see Stratford’s only working distillery for the launch of the first National Distillery Day. Visitors will get the chance to try some of our products and see for themselves why our distillery has won so many coveted awards!”

Tours at Shakespeare Distillery

National Distillery Day forms part of the ‘Actually Made in’ campaign launched by The Spirit of Manchester Distillery earlier this year to encourage consumers to think about where their spirits come from and support their local hard-working distilleries who are crafting amazing spirits day in day out.

Seb Heeley-Wiggins of Spirit of Manchester Distillery said, “We’re inviting other distilleries to get involved and share insights of their distillery life, with the hashtag #ActuallyMadeIn, whether that’s a state-of-the-art distillery or your garden shed. We’re hopeful that by launching this campaign, we can inspire consumers to look beyond the label and understand more about where and how their favourite spirits are made, encourage them to support smaller craft distilleries and maybe even discover a new favourite spirit along the way.”

Shakespeare Distillery's Gin School was named ‘Experience of the Year’ in the West Midlands Tourism Awards in March 2024. In 2020 & 2022 the company won gold and silver in the West Midlands Tourism Awards for their destination distillery experiences. A TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice award winner, they were also voted as ‘Stratford’s Top Attraction’ in the Herald Business & Tourism Awards for the past two years running and named by the Spirits Business magazine in the top 10 UK gin distillery experiences in 2023

Shakespeare Distillery, which was founded in 2015 by Simon Picken and Peter Monks, is Stratford-upon-Avon's only working distillery and produces a series of carbon neutral spirits including Stratford Gin, Jester Rum, and distillery specials. The Distillery also provides daily tours and other experiences including a Gin School, Cocktail Masterclasses and River Avon Gin Tasting Cruises. In 2022 the company expanded its business in the town centre and opened a brand-new experiences space with a Rum School and Tasting Rooms.