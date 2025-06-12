‘Shakespeare would have loved Stand Up Paddleboarding,’ say Paddle UK team

Studies say feelings of wellness increase when you’re near or on water.

In fact, access to blue space - rivers, canals and the sea - has a greater impact on your mental health than a walk in a park or woodland.

A Paddle UK team have been taking on the challenge to paddle as many inland waterways as possible.

These include peaceful canals to winding rivers across the UK, and they can all be found on the PaddlePoints website.

The team were in Stratford-upon-Avon, recently, and fell in love with what they found.

“I’m sure William Shakespeare would have loved the gentleness and peace of being out on the River Avon,” said Paddle UK’s Craig Duff.

“Feelings of wellness increase when you’re near water and it certainly would have helped the bard get through his bad days with writer’s block!”

James Ibbotson, a four-time British freestyle champion, joined Craig on the trip.

“Paddling is something you can enjoy on your own or with friends,” he said.

“You can forget your problems and find peace on the water.”

The Paddle UK team started at Fisherman’s Car Park, in Stratford Upon Avon.

The medieval market town has more than 800 years of history, and contains many surviving historic buildings.

Warwickshire’s River Avon is one of the major tributaries of the River Severn, and in total is about 85 miles long.

The River Avon offers the recreational paddler a multi-day adventure with the family.

As part of the 10 mile route they headed towards Welford-on-Avon and finished at Bidford-on-Avon.

After setting off they were soon in the bustling town of Stratford-upon-Avon, passing the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

Not long after, the duo got to their first lock of the day which was named, interestingly, the ‘Colin P Witter’ Lock.

The locks are the theme of the day – there are six in total – but it gives you a chance to stretch the legs.

Welford is a pretty village and as you pass under the stone Binton Bridge there’s a beautiful willow tree on the other side.

Barton Lock was the final lock of the day before the team reached Bidford Bridge and the finish point.

Paddle UK’s On the Water membership is your gateway to the River Avon and many more waterways.

1 . Contributed Paddling past the Royal Shakespeare Theatre Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed A waterways licence is needed to explore the River Avon Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Warwickshire offers views of beautiful countryside Photo: Submitted