Shakespeare’s birthplace invites visitors to step back in time with festive Tudor-inspired traditions this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to Stratford-upon-Avon are invited to see Shakespeare’s birthplace in a new light with a special series of Christmas events, including intimate candlelit tours of the historic house and festive hands-on craft activities.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, visitors are invited to experience Christmas as the Shakespeare family may have in the Tudor period with special Candlelit tours of the 16th-century building on Henley Street.

Back by popular demand, the intimate Candlelit tours will take place over a period of three weekends, bringing festive cheer to all those who visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘’During Shakespeare’s childhood, Christmas, also known as Christmastide, was celebrated over 12 days, beginning on 25 December, ending on the Twelfth Night, 6 January. For Shakespeare and his loved ones, the 12 days were filled with social activities, such as carol singing, dancing and games," commented Emily White, Curator at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT).

Candlelit Christmas at Shakespeare's Birthplace.

"Popular games played during the festive season included Blind Man’s Buff and Hide-and-Seek – games many still play today.’’

Visitors will be transported back in time as the building where young Shakespeare celebrated Christmas with his parents and siblings, will be dressed in traditional decorations suitable for the season, including greenery garlands of ivy and holly, and mistletoe.

The decorations will be in place until Twelfth Night, Monday, January 6, signalling the end of the festive period at Shakespeare’s Birthplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘’As with festivities today, a Tudor Christmas saw traditional decorations such as mistletoe, ivy and yew displayed in family homes. In some households you may have been lucky enough to smell aromas of mace, nutmeg and cinnamon as you walked through the front door," added Emily.

Shakespeare's Birthplace.

‘’However, one significant difference from celebrations today is that there were no Christmas trees during Shakespeare’s childhood.’’

Step Back in Time at Shakespeare’s Birthplace

A highlight for visitors of all ages is the special candlelit tours at Shakespeare’s Birthplace.

From the moment they arrive, visitors will be immersed in the traditions of a Tudor and Jacobean Christmas as they are guided through the Birthplace after dark, under the magic of candlelight, as it would have been during Shakespeare’s lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Candlelit Christmas at Shakespeare's Birthplace.

To start the intimate tour experience, visitors will be greeted by a costumed guide who will welcome them in with a warming drink of mulled wine in the exhibition space. To enhance the cheerful atmosphere, visitors can enjoy live music from players from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire who will be playing Tudor-inspired music in the welcome area.

Throughout the tour of the timber-framed building, visitors will carry LED candles, as they are led through by costume guides. During the tour, guests are invited to speak to the guides and learn about the array of festive traditions of the Tudor and Jacobean period and the history of the historic building.

Finally, visitors can round off their evening, enjoying exclusive festive-inspired retail therapy at the iconic Birthplace Shop. Visitors are invited to indulge in tasters of the SBT’s exquisite, locally produced gifts including its new signature edition Shakespeare Gin, wines, chutneys and much more.

Festive Craft Activities

Not only can visitors see Shakespeare’s Birthplace in a new light, but organisers are inviting them to get hands-on in a range of festive activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the success of last year, both letterpress card making, and the wreath workshops will return but at a new venue, the Garden Café at Anne Hathaway’s Cottage.

Guests have the chance to work with renowned printmaker, Louisa Hare for a special Letterpress Christmas Card making session. Using traditional printing methods participants will get inky creating and printing their own Christmas Card design using a combination of linoprint and letterpress techniques.

There will also be a special Wreath Making workshop led by expert florist, Renata Egan-Wyer. During the workshop, participants will use locally grown seasonal foliage, mistletoe and festive decorations as they are guided through the intricate process of creating a wreath that they can then take home.

More details are to be announced soon on both workshops.

‘’Following the success of previous years, we are so excited to be bringing back our special Candlelit tours, inviting more visitors to join us and learn all about the fascinating traditions of a Tudor and Jacobean Christmas over the festive season," said Rachael North, Director of Museum and Public Programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘’Whether you want to learn more about the history of festive traditions in England with our tours or get crafty making something special to take home at our new café, we invite you to join us in making magical memories this Christmas.’’

Candlelit Christmas at Shakespeare’s Birthplace is taking place across three weekends on November 29-30, December 6-7 and 13-14, with time slots available between 5pm and 7pm. Tickets start from £9.75 for children, £12 for concessions and £15 for adults, with pre-booking advised.

For more information on Christmas at Shakespeare’s Birthplace, and to book please visit https://www.shakespeare.org.uk/christmas/