Shining a light on the Lights of Leamington Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Switched On Stories, the oral history project run by Whittle Productions, is hosting two workshops to share the unique Lights of Leamington Story and explore the role light has for our communities and faiths in Leamington.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Information gathered from these events will feature in a new Switched on Stories exhibition which will take part in February 2025 as part of a new and re-invented community lights festival. This project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and will preserve the stories and memorabilia from the iconic Lights of Leamington festival which took place in Jephson Gardens from 1951 to 1961.

David Clargo and Carole Sleight from Whittle Productions with Cllr Mini Kaur Mangat are hosting the first event at Whitnash Civic centre on Saturday 26 October from 3-4.30pm. They will share the history and stories of the Lights of Leamington festival and explore the broader meaning and significance of light.

Cllr Mini Kaur Mangat,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carole Sleight and Mini Mangat are running the Switched On Stories community workshops

“I am delighted to be part of the “Switched on Stories” oral history project. Across different cultures, light represents hope, celebration, and connection, and this project beautifully highlights how it serves as a symbol of unity and shared traditions within Leamington's rich tapestry of communities."

The second Switched on Stories event is a free diya lamp making workshop on Tuesday 29th October at The Sydni Centre. Families and carers with children aged 6+ can drop in from 10am to 12noon and design and paint a diya lamp. which will feature in the “Switched on Stories” exhibition next year.

If you would like to volunteer or find out more information, head to whittleproductions.co.uk, email [email protected] or call Carole Sleight on 07768 617081.