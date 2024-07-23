Shipston on Stour Food Festival returns this September
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stour Valley Lions are delighted to bring the Shipston Food Festival 2024 to Shipston on Stour on Sunday 8th September, from 10am to 3pm, with support from Shipston Town Council.
Quality market traders booked all of the available places in record time, and you will be able to browse at least 35 stalls selling products ranging from fruit, veg and meat to delicatessen and bakery products, to ready to eat savouries and sweets. We’ve even covered goodies for your pets and beautiful home ceramics. There's something for everyone! See the list at www.shipstonfoodfestival.org/traders or scan this QR code for other details about the event.
We are looking to attract as many visitors as possible to help us raise money for local causes. As with all Lion’s events, all profits go to charity with last year’s proceeds helping to fund Christmas packs at the Shipston Food Hub, a free Film Party for our senior residents as well as many local charities who are benefitting from our recent Lion’s Den Grants.
As always, the Stour Valley Lions Prize Raffle should not be missed, with all profits going back into our community. With prizes ranging from Gliding to 2000ft at Edghill, a Supercar experience at Shenington, Pinnock’s Ultimate Gin Experience for two, a family ticket to the Cotswold Wildlife Park as well as a Luxury Food Hamper worth at least £100 plus many more prizes, you really need to look out for the ticket sales! Please visit www.shipstonfoodfestival.org/raffle for terms and conditions
It's going to be another great day in Shipston! Spread the word! Get your friends and family lined up, and we’ll see you there!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.