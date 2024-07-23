Shipston on Stour Food Festival returns this September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last year we restarted the town's Food Festival (after a COVID hiatus) which was incredibly successful. So successful that many of the stall holders reserved places for the 2024 even then and there.

Stour Valley Lions are delighted to bring the Shipston Food Festival 2024 to Shipston on Stour on Sunday 8th September, from 10am to 3pm, with support from Shipston Town Council.

Quality market traders booked all of the available places in record time, and you will be able to browse at least 35 stalls selling products ranging from fruit, veg and meat to delicatessen and bakery products, to ready to eat savouries and sweets. We’ve even covered goodies for your pets and beautiful home ceramics. There's something for everyone! See the list at www.shipstonfoodfestival.org/traders or scan this QR code for other details about the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are looking to attract as many visitors as possible to help us raise money for local causes. As with all Lion’s events, all profits go to charity with last year’s proceeds helping to fund Christmas packs at the Shipston Food Hub, a free Film Party for our senior residents as well as many local charities who are benefitting from our recent Lion’s Den Grants.

Visit the website or use the QR code for further details

As always, the Stour Valley Lions Prize Raffle should not be missed, with all profits going back into our community. With prizes ranging from Gliding to 2000ft at Edghill, a Supercar experience at Shenington, Pinnock’s Ultimate Gin Experience for two, a family ticket to the Cotswold Wildlife Park as well as a Luxury Food Hamper worth at least £100 plus many more prizes, you really need to look out for the ticket sales! Please visit www.shipstonfoodfestival.org/raffle for terms and conditions