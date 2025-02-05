Shipston Proms Music Festival line-up taking shape

The Shipston Proms Music Festival committee is hard at work on the 2025 program with the Proms taking place between 13th to 28th June 2025 with events in Shipston-on-Stour and surrounding villages as usual.

We can now announce that on Sunday 22nd June the Astwood Bank Operatic Society will be performing Gilbert & Sullivan numbers at the Townsend Hall in Shipston-on-Stour.

We are also pleased to announce that we will be hosting the Oasis tribute band Oasis 96 on Friday 27th June also in the Townsend Hall in Shipston-on-Stour. They will be performing pre 1996 Oasis songs with bags of attitude and swagger.

The Shipston Introducing competition will again be taking place but for this year in early June, before the Proms program starts, and so the committee are looking for performers in either solo/duo or bands categories to apply via the Shipston Proms Music Festival website: www.shipstonproms.org

Oasis 96 Live in concert

Other regular Proms favourites such as the pubs and café’s trail, Mrs Porter’s Chamberpot Pourri, Open Mic nights, Songs From The Shows and the Young Musician Concert in Barcheston will again be on the program.

The final night in the town square on Saturday 28th June 2025 will be headlined by the RPJ Band, and will include the two winners from the Shipston Introducing competition.

Tickets for the paid events such as the Gilbert & Sullivan Night and Oasis 96 will be available via The Richard Harvey Collection in Shipston-on-Stour and the Shipston Proms Music Festival Eventbrite account: www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/shipston-proms-9855509000