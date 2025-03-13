Show celebrating Van Morrison’s 80th birthday, featuring musicians who recorded with Van, coming to Coventry

The Van Morrison Alumni Band will perform at Warwick Arts Centre in Coventry

In celebration of Sir Van Morrison’s 80th birthday this year, The Van Morrison Alumni Band, made up of musicians who have shared the stage with Sir Van and played on his albums, have announced a UK tour.

Coventry audiences will be treated to a show that celebrates Van Morrison’s incredible songwriting legacy, with the band performing songs including ‘Brown Eyed Girl’, ‘Moon Dance’, ‘Into The Mystic’, ‘Crazy Love’ and more.

The Van Morrison Alumni Band will play Warwick Arts Centre on 4th October.

The shows are curated and hosted by renowned saxophonist, former BBC Radio 2 presenter and long-time Van collaborator Leo Green.

Green, who has performed on seven of Van Morrison’s albums and toured with him around the globe, brings a deep understanding of the music that will resonate with both lifelong fans and new listeners.

The Van Morrison Alumni Band is a group of all-star musicians, who have between them accompanied Van Morrison in more than 2500 concerts around the world and have amassed more than 500 recordings credits on the singer’s albums dating back several decades.

Tickets for the show are available from 10am on Friday 14th March at www.ticketmaster.co.uk