Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spontaneous musical comedy at its finest, this is the first ever long-form improv show to have a full West End run and to be nominated and win an Olivier Award.

For those who haven’t yet experienced the live phenomenon that is ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical’, the show is a fully-realised musical created on the spot from audience suggestions. The cast take ideas for settings, genres, musical styles and the show title and weave it into ingenious storylines with hilarious characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Lin Manuel Miranda to Stephen Sondheim, whether it’s set in a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience thinks it, The Showstoppers can turn it into a hit musical.

The Showstoppers

Most of the cast have also earned acclaim in their own right. Founder member Ruth Bratt is in the famous Comedy Store Players, the longest running impro show in the country; Pippa Evans is a regular on BBC Radio 4 – and is currently on tour with I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue; and co-founder Adam Meggido directed the West End and Broadway hit show Peter Pan Goes Wrong. The Showtsoppers also regularly run improvisation workshops and courses for beginners and professionals and create hilarious and insightful interviews with theatre stars in The Showstopper! Podcast.