Sign up for hanging Easter egg painting workshop

Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club, Easter egg painting workshop

There is the chance to join in on a creative evening painting hanging decorative Easter Eggs at Stratford Park Hotel.

Each guest will have the opportunity to paint six stunning hanging eggs to create beautiful, personalised Easter decorations

They are guided through the process of hand-painting intricate designs on decorative eggs. All the materials are included, including the eggs, paints, brushes, and ribbons or strings for hanging.

Hang your masterpieces on branches, Easter trees, or around the house, adding a touch of spring to your home. Amy, from Brush & Easel will provide full instruction to ensure your creations look amazing.

Amy said: “Crafting offers a perfect way to slow down and quiet a busy mind. What better place to do that than in a fun, social workshop set in a beautiful location. Most importantly you will get some time for you!”