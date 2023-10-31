Register
Sing with the Coventry Philharmonic Choir

Do you sing? Ever thought about joining or rejoining a choir? Why not try out the Phil, the Coventry Philharmonic Choir?
By Alan FaulknerContributor
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:56 GMT
We’re holding open rehearsals on 9 and 16 November, so you can try us out without any commitment to join.

The Phil or more formally the Coventry Philharmonic Choir is a non-auditioned choir of around 70 members and welcomes anyone aged 18 or over with an interest in choral music.

We usually perform three concerts a year at venues in Coventry and across Warwickshire. Recent performances include Requiems by Faure, Mozart and Verdi. We’re now rehearsing carols and short pieces for a Christmas concert.

Rehearsals take place on Thursdays (7.15pm to 9.30pm) at Quinton Park Baptist Church, Cheylesmore, CV3 5PZ. Ample free parking is available at the Cheylesmore Social Club and Institute next door.

Go to www.covphilsoc.org.uk for more details about the Phil or for questions about the open rehearsals please contact [email protected].

We look forward to seeing you on the 9 and/or 16 November!

