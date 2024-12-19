Sleeping Beauty at The Priory Theatre: Excellent performances delighted opening night audience

The Priory Theatre came out of the starting blocks at the start of the pantomime season with a top drawer performance of Sleeping Beauty.

REVIEW: Sleeping Beauty

Performed at The Priory Theatre, Kenilworth, Thursday 18/12/24 [until 05/01/25].

Director:

Owen Prosser-Stock

Tickets [and details of the relaxed performance on 03/01/25]: https://www.priorytheatre.co.uk/

The Priory Theatre came out of the starting blocks at the start of the pantomime season with a top drawer performance of Sleeping Beauty. Director Steve Bingham made the most of an excellent script, with an impressive dance troupe and first rate acting. Paul Sully gave a great performance as Queen Doreen, engaging with the audience with confidence and assurance. Owen Prosser-Stock reprised his role as a sidekick, this time as Chester the Jester after last year’s outstanding Jack in Dick Whittington. Owen has got those roles down to a fine art and he and Paul were terrific on stage together.

Louise Woodward as Fairy Forty Winks was back in panto after 25 years and carried her rhyming script well. Sharon Sully captured the right tone of pantomime menace as the evil Carabosse, aided by her not-so-bright henchman Corona [Elle Shaw, also returning to the stage after a 10 year gap].

Charlotte Traynor, only 16 years old, and Linzi Mills were Princess Beauty and Prince Frederick, respectively. Their training in performing arts and musical theatre showed through in two accomplished performances. Teething problems with the Priory’s new sound system meant that at times their solos and duet were painfully loud, and hopefully this will be toned down for further performances.

Paul Sully

Newcomer to choreographing a pantomime, Gail Turner ensured that the 12 young dancers, led by dance captain Ellie Northover, delivered excellent routines which were clearly well rehearsed. Some of the dancers were miked up, which aided the quality and depth of the songs when all of them were singing.

This script was clever with witty jokes and the right level of double entendres. The cast were clearly enjoying themselves and quite rightly garnered enthusiastic applause at the final curtain in this excellent production.

