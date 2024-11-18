Some finely crafted Sherlock Holmes stories at The Attic Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tread the Boards deliver a faithful adaptation of a Conan-Doyle classic.

The Return of Sherlock Holmes, playing at The Attic Theatre, Stratford upon Avon until 30 November, is perhaps something of a misnomer, even at the time when the collection of stories by that name was first published in 1905, as the great detective had never really left the public imagination since his inception in 1891. This, the fourth in The Attic Theatre’s adaptations of Sherlock Holmes stories, picks up some of the stories from the volume created by Arthur Conan-Doyle sometime after the much lamented apparent death of the hero at the Reichenbach Falls.

The Attic Theatre is a perfect venue for creating the sort of intense, slightly claustrophobic atmosphere that suits Victorian melodrama well. Holmes (Robert Moore) and Watson (John-Robert Partridge) are each played in classic form, but with a genuine sense of emotional depth. Holmes is, of course, outwardly stiff, relying wholly on his considerable powers of reason to help him negotiate his cases and the world. Yet there is passion there in his response to malevolence and pleasure in his success. Too often a caricature, Robert Moore makes him a more three-dimensional character than is usual. Watson, likewise, is outwardly the Victorian professional doctor, often with a slightly supercilious expression on his face as he encounters the mysteries of human behaviour, yet his affection for Holmes and his disappointment at having been led to believe his friend was dead were genuinely moving.

Other characters were played with much doubling up by Pete Meredith, Lily Bennett, Edward Manning and Cassandra Wilson. I particularly liked Cassandra Wilson’s portrayals of Mrs Hudson, Holmes’s housekeeper and Rosetta Ferguson, a young wife falsely suspected of vampirism. There is in fact a good deal of the supernatural in this show, which of course, Holmes shows to be rooted in a very different but no less present form of evil. Indeed, the focus is always on Holmes’s powers of deduction rather than the crimes and the causes of the crimes he is called to investigate.

Some of the plots seem a little clunky, perhaps, but that is not the fault of the show, which will doubtless please all who come to see it. It is immaculately crafted and offers some fine entertainment with which to pass a winter’s afternoon or evening.

For tickets and other information see https://theattictheatre.co.uk