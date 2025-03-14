Sophia Myles from ‘Thunderbirds’ visits British Motor Museum to be reunited with her iconic car

Sophia Myles

Sophia Myles, who starred as Lady Penelope in the 2004 film Thunderbirds, paid a visit to the British Motor Museum on 10 March to be reunited with her iconic car.

The famous pink car has been on display at the Museum since 2005 and this was the first time Sophia had seen it since the release of the film. She signed the dashboard of the FAB 1 car, making it extra special for Museum visitors who come to see it.

Sophia also signed photos for fans and face-timed Ron Cook who played Lady Penelope's faithful butler and chauffeur, Parker, in the film. Afterwards she enjoyed a private tour of the Museum to view the extensive collections.

Sophia Myles, said "I had the honour of being invited to the British Motor Museum to be reunited with my FAB 1 pink car. I never thought I could get emotional about a car, but seeing it again after over 20 years, made me well up! The entire visit was a joy from start to finish. There are so many amazing vehicles to see. We were given a guided tour by Robin, which was utterly fascinating. Thank you to the entire team for giving me such a treat of a day! I cannot recommend a visit to the British Motor Museum highly enough. I will be returning for sure."

Ford of Europe’s design team brought FAB 1, the larger-than-life limousine, into the 21st century – lower, sleeker and even more grand. FAB 1 has a central part in the 2004 film Thunderbirds with International Rescue, the fictional organisation that saves the world where other forces fail. In the hands of Parker, FAB 1 can travel on land, air or sea. Inside, Lady Penelope travels in style and luxury. Sitting in her throne-like seat, she is surrounded by wood, leather, sheepskin and chrome.

Visitors to the Museum can now come and see the newly autographed famous six-wheeler for themselves. For more information about the Museum and to book tickets, please visit the website at: https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/