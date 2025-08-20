South Warwickshire villagers prepare for annual tea and craft event this Bank Holiday Monday
Residents of a south Warwickshire village are gearing up for their annual tea and craft event, which takes place this Bank Holiday Monday (August 25).
Burton Dassett’s Teas and Crafts event takes place from 12pm until 5.30pm at the village’s All Saints’ Church.
The free entry event will feature several stalls and delicious homemade cakes, as well as a selection of savoury snacks.
All profits from the event will go towards the upkeep of the village’s beautiful medieval church.
Well-behaved dogs are welcome on leads, and there is plenty of parking available, a short walk from the church.